Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released Tuesday, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3 on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.

Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4.

Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5.

Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah on Saturday night. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss.

The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.

USC is in the top 10 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when the Trojans were eighth.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Irish dropped three spots out of the top five after losing 21-10 at Ohio State.

WAKE FOREST: Quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play in the 23rd-ranked Demon Deacons’ trip to Vanderbilt this weekend after receiving treatment for a blood clot.

The school announced Hartman’s return, roughly a month since announcing he would be out indefinitely due to what it described at the time only as a nonfootball medical issue.

Tuesday’s statement included details on Hartman’s condition, treatment and recovery.

Hartman, now in his fifth year, was ranked as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks last season for a team that reached the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

“There will be time for me to tell my complete story,” Hartman said in a statement, “but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville.”

In a statement, Julie A. Freischlag, the dean of the Wake Forest’s medical school and a vascular surgeon, said Hartman developed the clot in the subclavian vein, located near the collarbone. It’s known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or “effort thrombosis,” and Freischlag said doctors believe it was caused by a previous infection that eventually led to inflammation.

Hartman had a procedure Aug. 9 to remove the clot, as well as surgery to eliminate pressure in the vein and dilate it.

MEN’S BASKETBLL

KENTUCKY: University of Kentucky police arrested a woman for trying to enter the property of Coach John Calipari.

University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.

Officials said the woman was looking for someone who wasn’t at Calipari’s house and that the theft charges are not related to the Hall of Fame coach.

Conner said the call to police did not come from Calipari’s home.

