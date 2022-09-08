Brunswick first responders and community members will gather Saturday to honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In cooperation with American Legion Post 20, the Brunswick Downtown Association will host a barbecue on the Brunswick Mall, following a ceremony of remembrance at the town gazebo led by legion member Joseph T. Donahue.

Members of Brunswick police and fire departments will be in attendance.

“I feel that remembering this day is extremely important. Sept. 11 changed our lives forever and there are many people who are too young to recognize how things have changed,” said Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brilliant.

In past years, the community barbecue was held in June as a summer kick-off and first responder appreciation event, but due to COVID-19 cancellations, the event was pushed to September in 2021 coinciding with the 9/11 tribute. That new tradition will continue this year.

“It’s always been a tribute to kick off summer, but it has more meaning now in a way,” said Patti Spencer-Yost of the Brunswick Downtown Association.

“This will be a great way for the community and public safety to mingle and remember all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice on that tragic day,” said Brunswick Police Commander Paul Hansen.

In addition to food and live music, children will have the opportunity to explore police cars and firetrucks and ask first responders questions.

The American Legion’s ceremony will last from 10-11 a.m. followed by the community barbecue from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Remembrance in Bath

Bath Fire Chief Lawrence Renaud said his team will join the Bath Police Department and community members to honor the victims in a procession along the Sagadahoc Bridge between Woolwich and Bath this Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Renaud said police cruisers will escort motorcycles across the bridge at the exact times that planes struck the Twin Towers and Pentagon, as well as the time another hijacked plane crashed into a field. The first plane hit at 8:46 a.m., the second at 9:03 a.m., the third at 9:43 a.m., and the fourth crashed at 10:10 a.m.

“The event, although tragic and life-altering for this country, had a profound impact on this county, if only for a short time. It brought us all together for a common cause, country before self,” said Renaud.

Topsham ceremony

The Topsham Fire Department will join Eagle Scout candidate Colby Porter of Troop 202 to update the 9/11 memorial at Mt. Ararat High School this Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Porter said last year’s memorial was held at Topsham Town Hall as scout troop members read the names of those who died in the attack, but this year Mt. Ararat Principal Chris Hoffman asked the troop to revitalize the memorial at the high school.

“We will have moments of silence at the exact times each flight struck the individual towers,” said Porter. “We will mark the shadows of each monument at the exact time to ensure that the granite markers will be set in the proper location.”

He said this project will turn transform the monument into a sundial.

“Each day when the shadow passes over the granite markers we will remember where we were when the towers were hit. And we should never forget,” said Porter.

