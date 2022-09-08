Ann C. Berry, 90, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2022, at Huntington Common with her two daughters at her side. She was born June 2, 1932, in Union, Maine, to Franklin Benson Calderwood and Marion Kennedy Calderwood and grew up on the family farm on Clarry Hill. She always enjoyed telling stories about her childhood on the farm with her younger sister Sandra.

Ann was valedictorian of Union High School’s class of 1950 and then attended the Wilfred Beauty Academy in Boston, to pursue her interest in hairdressing. She loved her time in the city and returned to Maine with a cosmopolitan air. She worked at a salon in Camden and met Albert (Al) Berry of Bath, who was visiting a friend while on leave from the Navy. The couple maintained a long-distance relationship with letters while he was deployed and were married in Union in 1952. Ann and Al moved to Newport, Rhode Island, where Al was stationed and where Ann continued her work in salons. Following Al’s discharge from the Navy, Ann and Al moved to Boston where Al attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology and Ann worked at Elizabeth Arden’s Salon.

Ann and Al settled permanently in Kennebunk in 1956 where Ann worked summers at Anthony’s Beauty Salon in Dock Square and then for many years at the 400 Beauty Salon. Ann finished her career at age 82 at the Cutaway in Lower Village and maintained an active hairdressing license until she died. Over the years Ann developed many lasting friendships with a devoted clientele of local and summer residents, including former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Ann and Al were happily married for 29 years until his unexpected death in 1981. Ann went on to find many years of warm companionship with Sumner Crowell of Kennebunk until his passing in 2000. Late in life, in 2014, Ann married her long-time friend George Harrington, Jr. The couple enjoyed visiting points of interest around Maine and traveling down memory lane. They brought one another great happiness until George’s passing in 2018.

Always well dressed and accessorized, Ann loved to go shopping and was an avid collector of all things she found beautiful. Ann enjoyed traveling anywhere to see anything and liked to be “on the go.” She loved to go dancing, maintain her yard, tend to her flowers, and talk to friends on the phone.

Ann was preceded in death by: her parents, Frank and Marion Calderwood; her first husband, Albert O. Berry; and her second husband, George Harrington, Jr.

She is survived by: daughters, Holly Berry (Christopher Moiles) of Waldoboro, Maine, and Heidi Berry (Daniel Gottlieb) of Sudbury, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Isobel Golden (Jared) of Lewiston, Maine, Gwendolyn Moiles of Berlin, Germany, Ellie Gottlieb of Washington, D.C., and Olivia Gottlieb of Sudbury; great-granddaughter, Rosemary C. Golden; sister, Sandra C. Hilt (Milton) of Union, Maine, and Florida; nephews and nieces Bradford Hilt, Lyndee Tysinger, David Berry, Ronda Bailey and their families; and stepdaughters Debbie Patton and Holly Young and their families. Ann also leaves her good friend and colleague of many years, Jo Putnam of Kennebunkport.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Hospice and Huntington Common for their loving care of Ann.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Private interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Union at a later date.

Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Midcoast Conservancy, PO Box 439, Edgecomb, ME 04556, Tax-ID: 22-2658964.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ann’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

