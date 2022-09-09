Scarborough scored the only two touchdowns of the fourth quarter to pull away from a tie game and defeat Bonny Eagle, 33-21, in a Class A football game Friday night in Standish.

Scarborough (1-1) led 14-0 before Bonny Eagle scored three straight touchdowns to go ahead, 21-14. The Red Storm then made it 21-21 through three quarters.

Scarborough had lost its opener to Thornton Academy. Bonny Eagle defeated Merrimack, New Hampshire, in the first regular-season game matching teams from Maine and New Hampshire.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 24, LISBON 8: Caleb Micklon ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another score as the Raiders (2-0) defeated the Greyhounds (0-2) in Lisbon’s first home night game.

After scoring on a first-quarter run, Micklon hauled in a 7-yard pass from Cohen Carter on the final play of the first half, giving Fryeburg a 16-8 lead.

Gunnar Saunders added a TD run with six minutes to play.

CONY 28, MASSABESIC 7: Sparked by Jasper Parrilli’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game, the Rams (1-1) cruised to win over the Mustangs (1-1) in Augusta.

Parrilli also hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Dom Napolitano in the second quarter.

Napolitano was 6 of 12 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 65 yards and a TD.

Quarterback Collin Scully ran for 97 yards on 21 carries for the Mustangs. Austin Scribner added 53 yards on nine carries.

FREEPORT 63, MADISON 12: The Falcons (2-0) scored on each of their seven first-half possessions as they rolled to a win over Madison/Carrabec (1-1) in Madison.

Jordan Knighton had 115 yards on 10 carries for Freeport, which also got 71 rushing yards on five carries and 59 receiving yards on two catches from Nick White. Aidan Heath was 4 of 6 passing for 80 yards. Defensively, the Falcons got an interception from David Ulrickson and registered 51/2 sacks.

Madison’s Xavier Estes ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the second half. The Bulldogs were down three starters entering the game as a result of sicknesses and had two more players leave the game at halftime.

