We are so very lucky to have Natalie West running as a candidate for South Portland City Council.

I’ve known Natalie for many years and her concern for our city, and her actions, most often quietly, behind the scenes, have resulted in South Portland becoming a better place for all of us to live. As a former city attorney, she can provide the kind of knowledge and experience that no other candidate can possibly match.

One example I can give you: When I was a South Portland city councilor and she worked with David Critchfield and me to prevent the city from building an ill-conceived wood-burning power plant for the city’s transfer station. That would have been a costly and embarrassing boondoggle for South Portland and would not have advanced our sustainability goals.

But Natalie has done so much more, including her work to prevent tar sands crude oil from being exported from our waterfront, and ongoing participation in neighborhood garden projects. Be sure to vote for a truly committed neighbor.

Brad Fox

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: