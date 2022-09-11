Columnist Bonnie Gould (“Older Maine voters are ready to tip the scales in November,” Page A7) and letter writer Jake Hawkins (“Political mudslinging does not edify voters,” Page A6), both published on Sept. 6, mention many issues Maine voters are concerned about, but neither mentions the issue I am most concerned about: climate change.

As a senior citizen, dependent on Social Security and Medicare, and, therefore, part of the demographic Gould refers to, I will vote based on the candidates’ position on climate action.

I urge all candidates for office, at whatever level, to include climate in their campaign platforms. I also urge all Maine voters to vote on climate. We all need to be concerned about the long-term well-being of human civilization.

Sarah Braik

Portland

