The Midcoast Council of Governments is hosting a series of Strategic Plan 2022 Sessions to develop a five-year planning and development strategy for the region.

The sessions are broken up by region with two meetings per region: Brunswick, Harpswell and Sagadahoc County, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12; Lincoln County, Sept. 21 and Oct. 13; rural communities north of Route 1, Sept. 20 and Oct. 20; and Knox County, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27.

The first of each set of sessions will focus on Phase 1 – Critical Issues to review information and trends in the subregion; conduct a Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threats (SWAT) analysis based on participants’ input; and set priorities for the most critical issues in that area. The second will focus on Phase 2 – Action Plans, taking the issues of Phase 1 and develop initial action plans. Each issue will be described in terms of necessary actions, responsibility, timing, needed resources and benchmarks for success. From this plan, MCOG will identify projects for the Comprehensive Economic Development plan (Economic Development Administration funding), the new Housing Opportunity Program, the Community Resiliency Partnership and other programs with funding streams.

