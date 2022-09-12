LOS ANGELES — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:
Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
Drama Series: “Succession”
Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus”
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”
Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Reality or Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
