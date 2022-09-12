PHILADELPHIA — The trash talk started well before kickoff, several Phillies sat on clubhouse sofas dissecting their fantasy football teams and giving grief to the players already off to slow starts. And after the Phillies waited out a 3 1/2-hour rain delay – a break interim manager Rob Thomson sheepishly admitted he spent watching the NFL – Rhys Hoskins crowed to the media he was beating Bryson Stott in their fantasy matchup.

“Literally the whole world knows now I’m beating you in fantasy football,” Hoskins yelled down to Stott after his interview ended.

Who’s hot, who’s not, which QB stinks, it’s all on the table for a lively debate.

But inside the clubhouse, one topic largely consciously avoided is Philadelphia’s spot in the NL postseason standings. Is there talk about the playoffs? Much scoreboard watching of other teams in the hunt?

Hoskins, who hit two homers in Philadelphia’s weekend sweep of the Washington Nationals, shook his head as the question was asked.

“We know it’s there. You can feel it,” Hoskins said. “We need to win games. We’ve got to win as many games as we can before we get there and that starts on Tuesday.”

The Phillies’ stretch run as they go for their first playoff appearance since 2011 – the 11-year drought the longest in the National League – chugs ahead this week with a six-game trip that starts Tuesday with a three-game series in Miami and then three more in Atlanta. The Phillies should keep their travel bags handy, with only six more home games out the 22 contests left this season. They close the season on a whopping 10-game trip with stops at Chicago, Washington and Houston.

Bailey Falter (4-3, 4.02 ERA) gets the start against the Marlins with the Phillies (78-62) holding the second wild-card spot and with a 3 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee for the final playoff berth entering Monday.

The postseason outlook is clear: According to playoff chances tracked by Fangraphs.com, the Phillies have a 92% chance of making the playoffs (though just 4% of winning the World Series). FanDuel Sportsbook had them with 40-1 odds Monday at winning the World Series.

DODGERS: Though Major League Baseball had initially recognized the Dodgers as clinching a playoff spot with their 11-2 rout of the San Diego Padres on Sunday — with playoff hats being passed out in the clubhouse, a congratulatory tweet from MLB’s official account and an “X” being briefly placed next to their name in the official online standings — the league had to backtrack because there are still three- and four-way tiebreakers that still exist.

The Dodgers now need one more win (or one more Milwaukee Brewers loss) to officially punch their ticket. They can still clinch the NL West as soon as Tuesday.

MONDAY’S GAME

RANGERS 3, MARLINS 2: Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk that broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted visiting Texas over Miami in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Miami reliever Steven Okert (5-3) walked Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia around Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out infield single before Mathias reached.

Jonathan Hernandez (2-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings. Matt Moore inherited two runners from Hernandez in the eighth and retired Miguel Rojas on a groundout. Jose Leclerc closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

The defeat assured the Marlins (27-41) of a losing season at home, a day after clinching their 23rd sub-.500 record in the club’s 30-year history.

