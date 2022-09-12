Deering scored twice in the first half Monday in beating Windham 3-0 in a boys’ soccer game in Portland.

Carlos Adriano-Muaco struck first for the Rams (3-0) with 12:53 left in the half when he sent a low shot from the left side from about 12 yards past goalie Tate Robinson, who finished with six saves for the Eagles (2-2).

Nick Mboumba made it 2-0 from a nearly identical angle, but 6 yards closer 4:07 before halftime.

Patricio Mowa got the final goal when he dribbled from midfield to the top of the penalty area, separated from a pair of defenders and sent a hard waist-high shot in to the back left corner with 5:33 remaining.

Adao Lufumbo-Mbenza stopped two shots for Deering.

PORTLAND 7, BIDDEFORD 1: Oliver Hettenbach led the Bulldogs (2-2) with two goals in beating the Tigers (1-3) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Christo Brito, Exauce Lenge and Kosta Nedeljkovic each scored a goal in the first half for Portland. Tyler Bryant and Jack Think scored in the second half.

Ahmed Al-Mushakeel scored for Biddeford and Callum Labonte made six saves in goal.

SCARBOROUGH 8, SANFORD 3: Will Fallona had three goals and Sandro Kaumba added two as the Red Storm (4-0) handled the Spartans (0-3) in Sanford.

Jack Moreau opened the scoring when he finished a headed through ball from Kilson Joao 3:32 into the game. Kaumba tapped in a loose ball in front of the net following a corner kick with 17:45 in the half. Fallona got his first on a breakaway shot that got underneath Sanford goalie Tommy Hickey with 15:07 left. Kaumba then finished a nifty give-and-go with Dillon Wilkinson about two minutes later for a 4-0 lead.

Joel Morrison got Sanford’s first goal on a left-footed strike that curled away from Scarborough goalie Nicholas Ouellette with 11:44 left.

Fallona completed the hat trick by scoring on a low diagonal shot from the left side with 1:24 remaining before halftime and heading in a corner taken by Dillon MacLeod 1:31 into the second half.

Midway through the second, Shawn Puffer finished a long free kick by Morrison, who also converted a late penalty kick for Sanford’s final goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 5, MORSE 0: Grace Keleher had a hat trick and Rebekah St. Pierre added two goals for the Eagles (3-2) as they shut out the Shipbuilders (1-5) in Topsham.

POLAND 8, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Briyana Velilla scored three goals for the Knights (1-2) in their shutout over the Rangers (0-3) in Poland.

Sydney Lacombe contributed two goals, and Nora Thornton, Breah Beaucage and Rianna St. Pierre each had a goal.

Traip goalie Charlotte Masse made 26 saves.

