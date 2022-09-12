AUBURN — A man was shot and one or more individuals were in custody following reports of a shooting at or near a residence on Washington Street northbound around noon today.

Police at the scene confirmed the shooting and the arrest of one or more people.

According to witnesses who did not want to be named, the shooting took place at a small home near the corner of Washington Park Road and Washington Street northbound, and the victim ran down Washington Street and collapsed about 100 yards away.

Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said the victim’s wounds were not lethal and that suspects had been apprehended. Clothing and blood splatter could be seen on the sidewalk near the house early Monday afternoon as officers investigated.

Cougle issued this statement at about 2:30 p.m.:

“Auburn Police are investigating a shooting that took place today at 752 Washington St. (north). One male who sustained a gunshot wound has been transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation. The subjects involved are familiar with each other. As all subjects involved in this incident are accounted for and/or have been detained by police, there is no immediate threat to the public.”

Cougle issued a follow-up statement saying no new information would be released Monday.

