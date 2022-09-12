Police tape surrounds a house at 752 Washington St. northbound and police investigate after a shooting at or near the residence that injured one man. Police said at least two people were taken into custody following the shooting, which was near the intersection of Washington Street and Washington Park Road. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

AUBURN — A man was shot and one or more individuals were in custody following reports of a shooting at or near a residence on Washington Street northbound around noon today.

Police at the scene confirmed the shooting and the arrest of one or more people.

According to witnesses who did not want to be named, the shooting took place at a small home near the corner of Washington Park Road and Washington Street northbound, and the victim ran down Washington Street and collapsed about 100 yards away.

Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said the victim’s wounds were not lethal and that suspects had been apprehended. Clothing and blood splatter could be seen on the sidewalk near the house early Monday afternoon as officers investigated.

Cougle issued this statement at about 2:30 p.m.:

“Auburn Police are investigating a shooting that took place today at 752 Washington St. (north). One male who sustained a gunshot wound has been transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation. The subjects involved are familiar with each other. As all subjects involved in this incident are accounted for and/or have been detained by police, there is no immediate threat to the public.”

Cougle issued a follow-up statement saying no new information would be released Monday.

A police car is parked near 752 Washington St. in Auburn where a man was shot Monday. Witnesses said the victim ran south down Washington Street before collapsing in a driveway about 100 yards away from where he was shot. Clothing and a trail of blood could be seen at the location, as well as police evidence markers. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

