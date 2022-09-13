I was rewatching the Pixar movie “Incredibles 2” and a minor character said the following: “Politicians don’t understand people … who do good simply because it’s right. It makes ’em nervous.”

More than ever, in my recollection, this is true based on what one thinks is “good” or “right.” And this, to me, is what is dividing our country. Life has become more complicated because of technology, media, what we believe and our sources of information. This involves our personal concerns about family, politics and local, national and worldwide matters.

The vast majority of politicians are much better off than I am, and most try their best to serve those who elected them. Others we’ve voted in don’t care too much about the prices they pay for utilities, food and the basics. They service themselves and those who support them, and work on getting reelected.

So, who is to take on the really hard tasks of doing what is right and what is good? I believe it is up to each of us to address what must be done and not rely on the quagmire of politics. We, the people, need to be more understanding that we are all different and yet we are one. We have to try to be more tolerant and respectful of that – more than ever before in our up-and-down history of trying to live up to what we are all about. Do we really want to do good and what is right? I believe we do.

Peter Anderson

Portland

