We, along with Westbrook City Council members Jennifer Munro, Claude Rwaganje and Michael Shaughnessy, write to jointly endorse candidate Jess Moninski for Ward 2 Westbrook city councilor.

As health care rights and reproductive rights for all people are issues that are under attack nationally, both at the federal and local levels, it is vital that all on the council stand united in support of these inalienable rights for all people of Westbrook. For this reason, in the race between Victor Chau and Jess Moninski for Ward 2 City Council seat, we strongly support Jess Moninski.

Jess brings an extraordinary background of experience to the table as a Westbrook School Committee member, a nonprofit leader, attorney, community service volunteer and advocate for women, children, new Americans, education and affordable housing. As she launches her campaign, we encourage the people of Ward 2 to meet Jess and find out, as we have, what an outstanding representative she would be for her constituents.

Please consider casting your vote for Jess Moninski.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte

council president

David Morse

council vice president

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: