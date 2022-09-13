BINGHAM — The Richmond girls soccer team got goals from eight different players Tuesday to run out to a 14-0 road victory over Valley.

Breonna Dufresne had four goals and an assist for Richmond (3-1), which added two goals apiece from Eden Balduf and Lila Viselli. Katie Johnson, Anri Osaka and Sophia Wells added a goal and an assist each for the Bobcats with Kara Briand and Izzy Stewart bagging a goal each and Alexa Kelsey providing two assists.

Kara Bigelow had 19 saves for Valley, which fell to 0-4.

BRUNSWICK 7, MORSE 1: Molly Tefft and Alexis Morin each had two goals and an assist as the Dragons (5-0) rolled past the Shipbuilders (1-2) in Bath.

Kynli Van Leer, Lisi Palmer and Shannon Flanagan also scored for Brunswick, while Eva Kousky, Emily Doring and Palmer notched assists. Zoe Nicholson scored for Morse, and teammate Riley Walters made 12 saves in goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 3, EDWARD LITTLE 0: The Dragons put in a pair of fourth-quarter goals to pull away from the Red Eddies in Brunswick.

Kiki Dinsmore’s second-quarter goal stood as the game’s lone tally until Amelia Donsback and Ellie Sullivan both converted in the final frame for Brunswick (3-1). Ella Duchette (seven saves) and Skylar Augustine (three) combined to secure the shutout for the Dragons.

Kasey Smith made 18 saves for Edward Little, which fell to 2-3.

