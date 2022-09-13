PITTSBURGH — Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt’s prognosis isn’t as bad as initially feared.

Tomlin said Tuesday the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t be available for Pittsburgh’s home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation – that Watt would be lost for the season – is no longer on the table.

“We’re encouraged and we’ll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what’s appropriate,” Tomlin said.

Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati while attempting to sack the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. Watt walked off the field with Steelers physician Dr. James Bradley and went straight to the locker room. He declined interview requests on Monday but appeared to be upbeat.

Tomlin declined to give specifics about the injury on Sunday and remained intentionally vague about the extent of the damage to Watt’s pectoral on Tuesday other than to say “we’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game. And usually that’s the case.”

The three-time All-Pro had a sack and even snagged his fifth career interception in the opener, picking up right where he left off in 2021 when he tied an NFL record with 22 1/2 sacks.

There’s still a chance Watt could be placed on injured reserve, which would force him to miss a minimum of four weeks. Tomlin said the team will take its time to determine whether to take that step, adding that Watt is in the process of getting second and third opinions on the injury.

Second-year running back Najee Harris could play against New England after leaving late against Cincinnati with a left foot injury. Harris appeared to be in significant pain afterward and was seen with his left foot and lower left leg heavily wrapped.

“It’s good to be young, you know,” Tomlin said. “He appears to be in position (to play), but he’s going to have to practice and prove his readiness.”

CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Harrison Butker’s plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points the rest of the way, while first-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback’s feet slipped during an otherwise impressive debut.

The Chiefs have a short turnaround before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, and that means it’s unlikely that either player will be on the field for an important AFC West showdown.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

The Cardinals have a unique natural grass field that essentially sits on a tray, allowing it to be slid out from under the domed stadium when it’s used for concerts and other events.

