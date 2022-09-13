Frances A. LaMontagne ne Frances Ann Tessier (“Fran”) died on Sept. 11 at the age of 94. She was surrounded by her three daughters, Denise Plouffe of Orange, Massachusetts, Laure’ LaMontagne of Decatur, Georgia, and Heloise Strickland of Kennebunkport. She was briefly under the care of Beacon Hospice at her apartment at Huntington Common where she had resided since June 2022.

Prior to that, Fran lived in her home in Kennebunkport for 30 years (full time for the last dozen years). She was born in Northampton, Massachusetts and variously resided in Hingham, Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts, and Westport Massachusetts.

Fran was the oldest daughter of seven children including Raymond Tessier (deceased), Margaret Edinburgh (deceased), Julia Saner (deceased), Dorothy Lewis of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Allan Tessier of Pensacola, Florida, and Cynthia Tessier of Florence, Massachusetts.

Despite not having the chance to pursue much higher education beyond high school, Fran was exceptionally well read, naturally curious and just plain smart! Every day she read her favorite paper – the WSJ. In her last days, she was still very concerned with the latest updates regarding Ukraine.

She was also humble, self-deprecating, and loved a good laugh. Up until the end she was seeing the humor whenever possible and trying as always to lighten up the situation for everyone.

Prior to marrying her husband Elliott of 70 years (he passed away in 2019). Fran worked at various jobs including in a dental office. Once she was married, she ran the household and raised three daughters. When the girls were in later grades, she embarked on a successful career in real estate and eventually she ran a small company with Elliott and did this until he was ready to retire. At that point they enjoyed their property in Westport which was an old farm. They both enthusiastically cleared brush, moved rocks, etc. They also bought the home in Kennebunkport – largely to be closer to a couple of the grandchildren.

Fran’s four grandchildren – Sam Arnold of Shoreline, Washington, George Plouffe of Southampton, Massachsetts, Benjamin Strickland of Woodstock, Maine, and Shelby Strickland of Chandler, Arizona, were a source of great joy, pride and sometimes consternation (she did worry a lot). Their every achievement meant the world to her and more importantly she wanted them to find balance and happiness in their lives. Her example has certainly helped them to achieve this. Other important people in her life that she leaves behind are those she called “the sons she never had”- George Plouffe of Orange, David Delduco of Decatur, and Peter Strickland of Windham.

Fran did not rush anything-and when she took on a task, it was done right. She was very skilled with her hands and sewed for herself, her daughters and sometimes others she wanted to help out. She also did home improvements, landscape projects, furniture refinishing-you name it. Some of that had to do with her frugality, but also she wanted it done right!

The walkways and gardens she created even in later years are very impressive and makes one wonder how did she move those rocks?

Fran loved the natural world and was a keen observer of what was around her; for example the various scents wafting in on the breeze, the trill of the birds in her yard (she was a good whistler and had great interchanges with them on her porch), and the shifting quality of the light with the seasons. Details did not escape her and she delighted in being outdoors whenever she could. Until recent years, she was an avid walker and explorer.

Her powers of observation also extended to an awareness of others and situations. If she sensed a need, she would address it. Over the years she served as an advocate many times and she was particularly partial to those she saw as “underdogs.” At times she took on battles to help those in various predicaments; and prevailed. She volunteered at a number of organizations and at one time she was the treasurer of Rotary in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Other passions of hers were hot air ballooning, and horseback riding, both being pursuits she took up once she was an empty nester. She was fascinated with history and believed in the importance of studying and learning from it. She took pride in making informed decisions and being open minded. One would quickly note when in her presence, that she asked a lot of questions and but did a lot of listening. She will be greatly missed by the many whose lives she touched.

Services will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, donations in Fran’s memory can be made to the Franciscan Monastery, PO Box 980, Kennebunk, ME 04043, or Louis T. Graves Memorial Library, PO Box 391, Kennebunkport, ME 04046; or to the Kennebunkport Historical Society, PO Box 1173, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Fran’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

