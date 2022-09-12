Earl W. Beauchemin, 72, of Arundel, died suddenly on Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence.

He was born May 1, 1950, in Kennebunk, the second youngest of 17 children born to Joseph and Dora Beauchemin.

He graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1969 and went to work for several local plumbing companies before receiving his master’s plumbers license in 1976. He then ran Earl Beachemin Plumbing and Heating for more than 35 years. He also owned and operated the Texaco station in Dock Square for several years.

Earl entered a float in Kennebunkport’s last Dump Parade in 1985. His float, complete with working shower, won first prize.

Earl enjoyed boat rides in the ‘Glastron with the 115 tower of power’, and cookouts in Stage Harbor. He played at least a thousand rounds of golf, at Hillcrest Pitch and Putt before going on to play many of the larger courses. He loved to cook and was especially proud of his salmon chowder and baked stuffed lobster recipes.

Many will remember his Tuesday morning breakfast. Earl “The Pearl” hosted many family reunions, always with a complete lobster bake. He also enjoyed rubbing elbows with the “Bush” family on Walker’s Point, and yes, he had the pictures to prove it! Hence his nickname, “World Famous Plumber.”

Earl was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Nelson, Florence, Geraldine, Annie, George, Ida, Thelma, Muriel, Pauline and Roger and by his very special parents-in-law, Herbert C. and Kathleen L. (Jackson) Baum.

He is survived by his sons, Brian D. Beauchemin and girlfriend Crystal Lawrence of Kennebunkport, Steven H. Beauchemin and wife Danielle of Monson, Maine; siblings Eugene Beauchemin and wife Sue of Washington, Joeann Lonnigan of Maine, Shirley Groton and husband Michael of New Hampshire, Gerald Beauchemin and wife Lynn of Connecticut; and Joseph Beauchemin and wife Annie of Cape Neddick; grandchildren Lily, Blake and Haylee Beauchemin and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Earl’s memory may be made to Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, PO Box 7004, Cape Porpoise, ME 04014.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Earl’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

