BIDDEFORD — Linda Lobacz, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on September 5th, 2022.

She was born July 11th, 1954, to parents Clarence “Ernie” Lobacz, and Sophie (Sawicki) Lobacz. Linda graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1972.

She was predeceased by both parents.

Surviving her are her sister, Ann Lobacz of Lewiston, Maine; brother David Lobacz of Durham, NC; brother Ernest Lobacz of Auburn, ME; one nephew; a grand nephew; and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to a charity of your choice.

