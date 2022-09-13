Irmgard Kathie Miller 1929 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Irmgard Kathie Miller, 93, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Winship Green Nursing Care facility in Bath. She was born March 24, 1929 in Detmold, Germany to Walter Strohmeier and Alma (Luke) Strohmeier. Kathie’s first job was in Germany was making rugs in a rug factory, a job she loved. She moved out of Germany after she met and later married Fred Miller. She came to Maine Mid Coast area in 1961 from Cambridgeshire, England. Kathie worked in community service for the American Red Cross helping others misplaced by fires or natural disasters. She also worked with the American Cancer Society transporting others to and from Portland for chemotherapy, or just helping others who had no means of transport get to their destination. Kathie was very active in community service in the town of Brunswick. For many years she was active in the Methodist Church in Brunswick. Kathie spent most of her life helping anyone and everyone who needed assistance; she was truly one of God’s angels and will be missed. Kathie was predeceased by her son, Arno Hordemann and sister, Renee Horeth. She is survived by a son, Steven A. Miller and two daughters Janice Miller and Joan Rubin; a sister, Renee Horeth; two grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren. At Irmgard’s request, there will be no public services. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

