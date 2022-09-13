AUGUSTA — A student at St. Michael School allegedly made a threat against the school’s staff in a video posted online, the Augusta Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 7 a.m. and police were alerted about the video and were able to immediately take action, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

Police said schools in the Augusta area are “safe for all users at this time” and school schedules were not disrupted.

It’s unclear at this time where the video was posted online and what the threat was.

The student has been identified and the police are currently “extensively” investigating the matter.

St. Michael School is a private Catholic school on Sewall Street.

This story will be updated.

