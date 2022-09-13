A Colby College junior who hopes for a future in public service has been awarded a Voyager Scholarship from the Obama Foundation.

The scholarships, which include up to $50,000 in financial aid and travel stipends, were awarded Tuesday to 100 recipients who plan to pursue a career in public service.

Terra Gallo, a Colby student who grew up in Cumberland, is one of the recipients. While at Colby, she has worked in a mentoring program with Waterville youth and an independent civic engagement project that focused on sharing diverse stories about menstruation.

“I want to focus on environmental issues and building communities that are resilient to climate change,” Gallo said in a statement. “I am passionate about food insecurity and food justice, and I plan to work collaboratively to find solutions.”

The Voyager Scholarships were funded by a $100 million contribution from Brian Chesky, one of the founders of Airbnb.

“These young Voyagers believe in a fairer and more inclusive world,” former President Barak Obama said in a statement announcing the scholarship winners. “I can’t wait to see what they accomplish through public service.”

The financial aid for the scholarship winners can be applied to the costs of their junior and senior years to reduce winners’ college debt and allow them to afford a career in public service. In addition, they receive a $10,000 stipend and free Airbnb housing for a summer work-travel experience between their junior and senior years of college, and a 10-year travel stipend of $2,000 per year.

“Traveling to new places and connecting with new people will help them turn their plans into reality,” Chesky said in a statement.

The Voyagers can also attend a fall gathering and invitations to an ongoing speaker series, giving them access to a network of leaders and, after graduation, they will have access to Obama Foundation resources and programming.

This inaugural group of Voyagers comes from 35 states and territories and 70 colleges and universities.

