FARMINGTON — Two boys were charged Monday in connection to the thefts and vandalism reported Sunday and Monday at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The two juveniles are 14 and live in Franklin County.

Among the items taken were cameras and production equipment valued at $9,000 to $10,000 from Mt. Blue Community Access TV studio at Roberts Learning Center at UMF. A Subaru Forester was also stolen from a campus parking lot.

There was vandalism in classrooms and offices at the Roberts Learning Center. It was mostly graffiti and items that were thrown around, UMF Campus Police Chief Brock Caton said Monday.

“The stolen items have been returned to the rightful owners,” according to a news release from UMF.

Officers from UMF, Farmington Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search and investigation before charging the juveniles.

One teen is charged on a felony charge of theft and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, Caton wrote Tuesday in an email. The second boy was charged on a misdemeanor charge of theft.

“However additional charges are likely, but the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the evidence currently, so we don’t know anything further regarding what additional charges they may receive at this time,” Caton wrote.

The investigation is on-going.

