A shoo-in this year, Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley is unopposed for re-election in November, and there are races for only one seat each on the City Council and School Committee, according to the list of municipal candidates that City Clerk Angela Holmes released this week.

In 2019, Foley won the mayoral race in a crowded field, defeating Mike Sanphy, Phil Spiller Jr. and Michael Shaughnessy.

On the Nov. 8 ballot, incumbent Ward 2 City Councilor Victor Chau faces challenger Jessica Moninski.

Councilors Claude Rwaganje, at-large, and David C. Morse, Ward 1, have no opponents as they seek reelection. Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Munro, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left when Elliot Storey resigned in November 2021, also is running unopposed for a full term.

School Committee incumbent Noreen Poitras faces challenger Flynn Ross in Ward 3.

Jeremy McGowan is running unopposed for an at-large school board seat, and in Ward 4, Andrea Mancuso, who was appointed to fill a vacancy left by the death of Mary C. Hall, will also be unopposed on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The council and school board seats are all three-year terms.

