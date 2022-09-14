Richard C. Bragdon, 85, of East Waterboro and longtime resident of Wells, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a period of declining health.

Richard was born June 17, 1937, in Sanford, the son of Frederick R. and Gertrude L. Welch Bragdon. He grew up on the family farm, attending Wells schools, graduating from Wells High School.

Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he trained in Morse code and served as a communications airman.

He returned to Wells, where he began working with local carpenters to learn the skills of a builder. He eventually went out on his own, building homes in the Wells area for over 50 years.

Richard had a passion for harness racing and was a member of the U.S. Trotters Association. He was a fixture at many local horse tracks and loved fair season.

He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Bragdon, who died in 1991, his sister Freda Pearson, and brother Frederick Bragdon Jr.

Survivors include his nephews Dale Pearson, Archie and wife Julie Stevens and Glen Bragdon, his niece Tamara McCormick, and five step-children.

Dale Pearson would like to thank the staff and nurses from Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell Memorial in Scarborough, for the excellent care given.

No services will be held. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wells Branch.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

