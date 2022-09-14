Eleanor Louise (King) Frasier, 70 years, a resident of Shapleigh passed away at her residence on Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Eleanor was born July 20, 1952, in York, a daughter of John W. and Charlotte P. (Campbell) King, Sr. and attended Kennebunk schools.

Eleanor worked at Morning-Star/Corning of Kennebunk as a machine operator for over 20 years, retiring in 2017, as well as being a homemaker and caring for her family.

She enjoyed yard sales, camping, going four-wheeling in Aroostook County and spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald K. Frasier, Sr., and by a brother, Ronnie King.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Donald K. Frasier, Jr. and wife Cathy of Shapleigh and Lisa King of Kennebunk; step-children Robert Frasier and wife Robin of Rochester, New Hampshire, James Frasier and wife Dianne of Shapleigh and Patrick Frasier of Shapleigh; brothers, Richard King and wife Susan of West Kennebunk, John King Jr. of Lyman; sister, Linda Ruel and husband Marcel of West Kennebunk; sister-in-law Kimberly King of Sherman Mills; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Hailey, Dylan, Christa, Ryan, Elisha, Ciney, Dustin, Ashley, Cara and Evan; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Mavrick, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Bibber Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the Chapel. Interment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in West Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Eleanor’s memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Eleanor’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

