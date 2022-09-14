Sylvia Elaine Pelletier 1951 – 2022 WESTPORT ISLAND – Sylvia Elaine Pelletier, 71, of North End Road died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born in West Bath on Jan. 23, 1951, a daughter of Elijah W. and Dorothy A. (Greenleaf) Hallowell. Sylvia graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1969. She was employed at Shaw’s for 36 years as a baker, mostly in Bath and Wiscasset. She loved cooking, reading, and children. She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Pelletier, Sr. of Westport Island; one son, Donald R. Pelletier Jr., and his partner Heidi Stevens of Wiscasset, one daughter, Kimberly D. Rancourt and her husband Ryan of Henderson, Nev.; one brother, Clif Hallowell of West Bath, one sister, Sue Woodworth and her husband George “Butch” of Topsham; one granddaughter, Vanessa Forgione; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Orchard Hill Road in West Bath. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. following the graveside service at the Westport Island Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association 383 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074 or http://www.alz.org
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.