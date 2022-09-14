Sylvia Elaine Pelletier 1951 – 2022 WESTPORT ISLAND – Sylvia Elaine Pelletier, 71, of North End Road died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born in West Bath on Jan. 23, 1951, a daughter of Elijah W. and Dorothy A. (Greenleaf) Hallowell. Sylvia graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1969. She was employed at Shaw’s for 36 years as a baker, mostly in Bath and Wiscasset. She loved cooking, reading, and children. She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Pelletier, Sr. of Westport Island; one son, Donald R. Pelletier Jr., and his partner Heidi Stevens of Wiscasset, one daughter, Kimberly D. Rancourt and her husband Ryan of Henderson, Nev.; one brother, Clif Hallowell of West Bath, one sister, Sue Woodworth and her husband George “Butch” of Topsham; one granddaughter, Vanessa Forgione; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Orchard Hill Road in West Bath. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. following the graveside service at the Westport Island Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association 383 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074 or http://www.alz.org

