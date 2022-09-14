Elementary students’ murals featured at Rosemont

More than 440 students at Portland’s Rowe Elementary School created murals now hanging at Rosemont Market & Bakery on Brighton Avenue.

The seven 4-by-4-foot paintings are the latest in a series of five mural projects over seven years that reflect a visual representation of the words eat, compost, plant, grow, pick, shop and cook. This year’s theme focused on Rosemont’s goal of eliminating food waste through community composting in partnership with Garbage to Garden. Rowe students replicated their original drawings on 448 wood tiles to create the works of art.

The Rosemont Mural Project was conceptualized “with the intention of energizing Portland youth to contribute in a meaningful way to their community while cultivating an awareness of the rich agrarian resources of our region,” according to a prepared release from the local chain of specialty markets.

“The Rowe community is incredibly proud of the murals our students made this year. It took a team effort to get it done and we are so happy with the finished artwork,” Rowe teacher Simon Williams said.

Outdoor projects funded in Freeport, Portland

Schools in Freeport and Portland were among the 160 Maine public schools to receive funding for outdoor learning projects from the Maine Environmental Education Association, which distributed almost $200,000 this school year.

In Freeport, the $1,500 grant will be used to buy two large benches specifically designed to fit a greenhouse under construction. Over the past several months, the Freeport Middle School science department has met to discuss and develop the greenhouse curriculum for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Portland’s Reiche Elementary School used grant funds to buy a magnifying lens for every student at the school, while educators at Lyseth Elementary School, also in Portland, will use the grant to purchase a scroll saw to make finials for a student project.

Adult learners, youth benefit from United Way

Portland Adult Education has been awarded $87,651 from the United Way of Southern Maine to help more students attain high school diplomas and go on to college. PAE also will receive $40,115 for the Street Academy, a program that provides education and workforce training to homeless youth in Maine.

Gerald E. Talbot Community School, one of the city’s most diverse schools, has been granted $80,000 for academic and social support for students and families.

Rowe Elementary names interim principal

Jesseca Steele is the new principal of Rowe Elementary School in Portland for the 2022-2023 school year. She began work on Aug. 29.

Steele, who was a principal in both Scarborough and Westbrook, is filling the position previously held by Barbara Fletcher, who left to take a principal’s position in South Portland.

Students invited to spiritual retreat

All students in grades 6-8 and their adult chaperones are invited to a youth retreat being held to build faith and community at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough.

The “ABIDE” event is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, and will include activities, lunch, time to socialize and presentations.

The retreat is sponsored by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation. The registration deadline is Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at portlanddiocese.org.

Holy Cross alumni event set for Sept. 24-25

All those who graduated from Holy Cross School in South Portland are invited to an alumni celebration Sept. 24-25.

Alumni will gather at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for family activities and reuniting with old friends and teachers. At 4 p.m., Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road in South Portland, followed by an open house at the school across the street from the church.

The next day, the Autumn N’ Ales 5K/10K/Half Marathon Road Race will step off at the American Legion Post in Scarborough, with all proceeds benefitting Holy Cross School. To register, visit runsignup.com.

Holy Cross School opened in 1937 when the Sisters of Mercy welcomed about 100 students and has served thousands of area children from South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding towns since.

