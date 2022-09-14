Stevie Walsh scored in each half to lead Yarmouth to 2-1 victory over Greely in a Western Maine Conference boys’ lacrosse match Wednesday in Cumberland.

Walsh opened the scoring in the 10th minute, heading home a Truman Peters corner kick. He added a second goal with 24 minutes left, heading home Liam Hickey’s long throw-in.

Greely (1-2-1) responded two minutes later, as Ethan Njitoh converted a penalty kick.

Ian O’Connor made two saves to preserve the victory for Yarmouth (3-0-1). Landon Dominski stopped three shots for Greely.

CHEVERUS 8, NOBLE 0: The Stags (2-2) received goals from eight players as they rolled past the Knights (0-4) at Portland

Luke McNabb, Henry Huntley, Jack Kingsley, Shane McGrath, Colin Plalum, James Baur, Lucca Locatelli and Anton Behuniak scored.

Landon Chandler and Caleb Rainaud combined for 14 saves for Noble.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, SANFORD 3: Josue Guerrero and Divin Mpinga both scored in each half as the Red Riots (4-0) beat the Spartans (0-4) in South Portland.

The Red Riots led 4-1 at halftime, with the help of goals from Joey Hanlon and Jayden Kim.

Joel Morrison tallied all three goals for Sanford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, BONNY EAGLE 0: Vasco Gonclaves tallied three goals to pace the Golden Trojans (2-2) to a win over Scots (2-2) in Saco.

Joao Paiva added a pair of goals. Lorenzo Dorizotto also scored.

SCARBOROUGH 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Kilson Joao scored in the first half and assisted on Will Fallona’s second-half goal as the Red Storm (5-0) edged the Rams (1-2) in Scarborough.

Drew Sliwkowski was the goal scorer for Kennebunk, and Dillon Jones made nine saves.

Scarborough keeper Nick Ouellette recorded five saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 0: The Rams (4-0) got goals from Piper Forgues and Ashley Connolly as well as an own goal to beat the Eagles (2-2) at Windham.

Katie Martin turned aside all nine shots to record the shutout. Reilly Russell made five saves for Windham.

SCARBOROUGH 6, KENNEBUNK 0: Lana Djuranovic notched three goals in the first half as the Red Storm (5-0) downed the Rams (0-4) at Kennebunk.

Ali Mokriski, Paige Garlock and Dalia Fravert also scored for the Red Storm, who led 5-0 at halftime. Mokriski and Talia Borelli each had an assist.

Kennebunk’s Lydia McLaughlin and Kate Orendorf combined for 11 saves. Scarborough keeper Sophia Rinaldi stopped three shots.

WELLS 6, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Grace Badger powered the offense for the Warriors (3-1) with four goals as they defeated the Raiders (0-3-1) in Fryeburg.

Caitlin Shiels added a goal and an assist, and Kendall Maxon scored with an assist from Caitlin Rooney.

MARANACOOK 6, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Natalie Mohlar produced a hat trick and Phoebe Bell added two goals and assist for the Black Bears (3-0) in a win over the Panthers (0-4) at Waldoboro.

Addie Watson chipped in with a goal and two assists. Lily Caban also had two assists.

Scarlett Flint scored for Medomak.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINDHAM 5, MASSABESIC 1: Hannah Heanssler set up goals by Abby Trainor and Grace Joly late in the first quarter, then added a second-quarter goal as the Eagles (1-3) pulled away from the Mustangs (1-3) in Windham.

Joly and Casey Downing scored in the second half for Windham. Eagles goalie Emma Theriault made four saves.

Massabesic’s Charlize Anderson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal. Mazzie McAvoy stopped 17 shots for the Mustangs.

SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Leah Cromarty’s goal in the third quarter lifted the Red Riots (1-2-1) over the Bulldogs (0-4) at Portland.

Emily Keefe recorded 11 saves for South Portland/Westbrook. Emma Walsh stopped nine shots for Portland/Deering.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/NYA 2, YARMOUTH 1: Emma Bowden and Greta Tod scored in the first half and the Patriots (2-3) held on for a win over the Clippers (1-3) in Gray.

Callie Stratford picked up an assist on Bowden’s goal.

Celia Zinman put Yarmouth on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

Winning goalie Sam Poulin made six saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GREELY 0: The Capers (3-1) broke open a close game with four second-half goals against the Rangers (0-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Grace Gray scored twice in the third quarter, set up by Jenna Tuttle and Kaitlyn McIntyre, who finished with a goal and two assists.

Clio-Cook Sharp opened the scoring in the second quarter. Sophia Chung got the other goal.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Bryanna Barrett, Grace Hutchins and Evelyn Rousseau scored for Erskine (2-3-1) in a win over Lincoln (0-4-1) at Newcastle.

Lilly Clark added an assist for Erskine. Mackenzie Toner recorded three saves.

Lincoln got goals from Bella Herring and Maddison Phelps and five saves from Lucy Nolan.

WINTHROP 11, BOOTHBAY 1: Madeline Wagner turned in a hat trick and an assist as the Ramblers (5-1) rolled over the Seagulls (0-4) in Winthrop.

Julia Letourneau, Bella Littler and Lauryn Wood and Izzy Folsom each scored twice.

Kate Campbell scored an unassisted goal for Boothbay in the second quarter.

VOLLEYBALL

LEWISTON 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Kaitlyn Shannon was 21 for 23 serving and recorded 11 aces and four digs, leading the Blue Devils (2-3) past the Panthers (1-4) in Yarmouth, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25 and 25-12.

Kassy Cornejo added nine assists, Kenzie Garcia had six aces, three kills and three digs, and Nadifo Heban notched five aces and three kills.

For NYA, Sally Stronge racked up 16 digs, Sarah English had four kills, and Madilyn Onorato contributed two kills and one block.

