South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough each have multiple council and school board seats on the Nov. 8 ballot.

South Portland

Four residents are running for two At-large seats on the South Portland City Council: Brendan Williams, Natalie West, Steven Silver and Richard Matthews. Former At-large Councilor Katie Bruzgo resigned earlier this year and current At-large Councilor Susan Henderson did not seek reelection. Both seats are for three-year terms.

Voters in Districts 1, 2 and 4 will decide on open School Board seats. Martha Riehle and Susan Rauscher are competing for the District 1 seat while Tandy Ratliff and Molly Schen are running unopposed for Districts 2 and 4, respectively.

Cape Elizabeth

Three candidates are in the race for two Cape Elizabeth Town Council seats and four candidates are running for two seats on the Cape Elizabeth School Board, all of which are for three-year terms.

Councilors Caitlin Jordan and Penny Jordan will try to retain their seats over challenger David Hughes. For the School Board, incumbent Philip Saucier and candidates Caitlin Sweet, Lawrence Kaplan and Arienne Hurder are vying for the two available seats. Board member Kimberly Carr is not running for reelection.

Scarborough

Scarborough has two Town Council seats available and three Board of Education seats up for grabs on Nov. 8, but all candidates are running uncontested.

Karin Shupe and incumbent Councilor April Sither are in line for the two council seats with Councilor Ken Johnson not running for reelection. Both are three-year terms.

Two seats with three-year terms and one vacant seat with a one-year term are available on the school board. Carolyn Gammon and Frayla Tarpinian are on the ballot for the two three-year terms and Brian Maiorino is running for the one-year term.

Vice Chairperson Alicia Giftos and board member Kristen Turner did not seek re-election, while Leanne Kazilionis resigned earlier this year with a term ending in 2023.

