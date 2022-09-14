I’m writing to endorse Anne Carney for reelection to the Maine State Senate.

Anne has done genuine good for Forecaster readers by advocating for smart, effective changes in areas that matter to us – education, health care, environmental integrity, civil rights and economic responsibility.

Legislation Anne initiated provides quality health care, most of it federally funded, to new moms and to tens of thousands of Maine kids. She has championed environmental renewal, sponsoring new laws governing oil terminal emissions and new approaches to cleaning our air, water and soil. She has promoted public education that will enable our kids to meet the future with confidence.

Anne is trusted by her Senate colleagues because she embodies qualities that seem right at home in the Forecaster area: warmth, vitality, approachability, intelligence, discipline, good humor and decency.

We can take real pride in Anne Carney, and we can vote to reelect her Nov. 8.