BIDDEFORD — An 18-year veteran of Biddeford Fire Department has been named deputy chief.

Kenneth Thorpe joined Biddeford Fire Department in 2004 as a firefighter and EMT-A. He earned his Emergency Medical license as a paramedic in 2009, and was promoted to lieutenant in 2018.

Ken is a critical part of the training division of our department and is a strong leader,” said Biddeford Fire Chief Scott Gagne in a news release. “He has a wide range of knowledge both in fire and EMS operations and is a licensed paramedic. I believe that he will be a strong member of the department’s administrative team and was pleased to be able to offer him the position of Deputy Fire Chief.”

As deputy chief, Thorpe is responsible for reviewing, evaluating, developing and implementing programs, policies and procedures for departmental operations such as training and fire prevention, among other duties.

Altogether, he has 39 years of experience in the fire and emergency medical service. He was a member of the Call Force in Windham and Gorham, where he held the ranks of training officer, lieutenant, and captain.

“Being with the Fire Department and serving its citizens has given me a chance to experience its rich culture, and I am excited to see how much Biddeford has grown and changed,” Thorpe said. “All our city departments have experienced fast paced growth and the demands on emergency services steadily increases each year. I am proud to step into this new role in one of the finest Fire Departments in the business.”

Thorpe began his duties as deputy chief on Aug. 22 and was formally sworn into the position by City Clerk Carmen Bernier at the Sept. 6 City Council meeting. He succeeds Kevin Duross, who is now deputy fire chief in Scarborough, in the role.

