SCARBOROUGH – Beverly H. Johnson, formerly of Nashua, NH, and Durham, NH, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

﻿Beverly was born on Sept. 29, 1933 in Lawrence, Mass., daughter of the late Robert and Edith (Lawrence) Bullard. She grew up in Reeds Ferry Village in Merrimack, NH where she attended McGaw Institute and was a member of the first graduating class from Merrimack High School in 1951. Following high school, Beverly attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated from Fisher Junior College in Boston.

Shortly after college, Beverly married Robert W. “Pinky” Johnson of Nashua at the First Congregational Church of Merrimack on May 5, 1956. Together, they started and raised their family in New Hampshire until his untimely death in 1975. Up to this point, Beverly’s sole focus was on her children, husband and home. However, with Pinky’s death, and her children growing older, she made a commitment to go back into the workforce.

Graduating from the New York School of Finance in the late 1970’s, Beverly immersed herself in the banking profession starting at Indian Head Bank. She retired in 2000, the Vice President and Investment Officer of Citizens Bank in New Hampshire. In addition to her work, she was incredibly philanthropic. Donating time, energy, and resources, especially with the NH Food Bank and the American Cancer Society. Beverly served on several boards over the years; the YMCA and YWCA of Nashua, The Girls Club of New Hampshire, Home, Health and Hospice of NH, and she served as the first woman President of the Exchange Club of Nashua. In addition, she was involved with the Active Retirement Association in Durham, and worked with New Hampshire Public TV. She enjoyed the mountains and lakes of NH, both snow and waterskiing with her family and friends. An avid reader, Bev volunteered her time at various libraries, travelled with the UNH Alumni Assoc. making many friends along the way.

Bev loved being “Grammy” and “Aunt Bevvie” and was very comfortable in the kitchen and in the garden. Famous for her blueberry muffins and holiday cookies, she most enjoyed gingerbread house construction every year with her grandkids. She was a special “Mum”, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by her son-in-law, Thomas Frederick; and sister, Barbara Haynes and her husband Roy.

Beverly is survived by her son, Andrew Johnson and wife Joy of Stewartstown, NH, daughter, Audrey Johnson of Scarborough; grandchildren, Katie, Andrew and Eli (wife Kelli) Johnson and Sam and Edie Frederick.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. at Last Rest Cemetery, Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, NH. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Common Man, 304 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH from 1 to 4. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Beverly’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

New Hampshire

Food Bank

700 East Industrial

Park Dr.

Manchester, NH 03109