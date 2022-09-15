PORTLAND – Elise “Lisa” Hall, 72, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer. The adopted daughter of Cynthia W. Flueriel and Andre C. Flueriel, Lisa was born in Boston, Mass. on Feb. 1, 1950.

Lisa is remembered by her friends and family as a source of love and laughter; always up for an adventure, her sense of humor and good nature was a joy to all she held close. Her family summer camp on Crescent Lake in Raymond was her favorite place, and she generously dedicated her time toward monitoring and maintaining the local environment in an effort to pass the beauty on to future generations.

﻿She was predeceased by her mother; and her much adored husband Ronald C. Hall to whom she was married for 47 years.

﻿Lisa will be dearly missed by her son Adam Hall and his wife Meghan Lambert, along with their grandchildren Penelope and Ruby Hall who were Lisa’s pride and joy. She is also survived by her sister Christine Flueriel, and brothers Andre and Marc Flueriel, along with their children.

﻿A celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends to remember and honor her courageous spirit.

Arrangements by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Saco

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations in Lisa’s name may be made to:

Crescent Lake

Watershed Association

PO Box 1298

Raymond ME 04071 or:

a charity of your choice