PORTLAND – After surviving infection with Covid-19 in 2021, Lucky experienced a steadily progressive debilitating decline which ended when he died in his sleep at the Cedars on Sept. 6, 2022. He was 95 years old.

Lucky was born in Portland on Feb. 10, 1927. At the age of 17, with permission granted by his father, he joined the US Navy in 1944 and was honorably discharged two years later. Upon his return home, he graduated from Portland High School. When asked what was the best decision he had made in his lifetime, Lucky answered “joining the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.” He began his 39-year career in organized labor making bomb shell casings with Walsh Construction. He also worked on the “Texas Towers” which were early radar warning rigs strategically placed in the North Atlantic Ocean. Eventually, Lucky transferred to Local Lodge 29 in Massachusetts. In 1981 he was elected to the position of Business Manager, and continued to be re-elected for dozens of years before his retirement in 1993. During his time with Boilermakers Local 29, he was a force in the fight for workplace safety, and was especially proud of co-chairing the Northeast Area Apprenticeship Committee who helped to get the Apprenticeship School located in Boston. In addition, for nine years he led the persistent vigilance at the gates of Maine Yankee that resulted in Local 29 members being hired to do the boiler work at the Wiscasset plant. Lucky was active on the international level as well. His efforts culminated in getting the international to adopt an annuity program which grew to become one of the finest in organized labor. In addition to being chairman of the National Annuity fund’s board of trustees, he also served as a trustee to the Boilermakers National Health and Welfare Fund.

After marrying Jacqueline Dubois of Biddeford, in 1959, Lucky and Jackie moved to Old Orchard Beach and had two daughters, Sharon and Catherine. His marriage to Jackie did not endure, but his love and pride for his daughters did. He was so proud of them both, and loved to brag about their accomplishments. Both daughters graduated from Bowdoin College; one became a physician and one completed her studies to be a physical therapist. Forever an avid sports fan, Lucky was Cathy’s #1 fan when she played basketball at Portland High School and Bowdoin; and he continued to keep the stats for the PHS girls’ basketball team, even after Cathy graduated.

Lucky remained very active after his retirement in 1993. He served 8+ years as a member of Maine’s Workers’ Compensation Board. He took up golf and played in a senior mens’ league. He was a member of the Portland Eagles. As Grandpa and “BeBop” he was always willing to babysit, and attended as many of his grandchildren’s sporting and theatrical events as he could. Every summer he accompanied his daughters and grandchildren on the family’s annual summer lake vacation. One summer he decided to buy a “water-jet” (or jet ski). He rode it only once, but it was enjoyed by others for many summers to come.

Lucky loved riding around in his red Chevy convertible (license plate MAKAI) while smoking a cigar, and continued to drive until the age of 88 when his eyesight began to fail. However, he never gave up his cigars. Even as late as last year, Sharon would take him for walks in his wheelchair around the Cedars’ campus when weather permitted, and he would light one up. Lucky was a diehard Red Sox fan, and so we are thankful he got to see them win the World Series. If he missed watching a game, something was seriously wrong. When at the lake in the summer, he would “camp out” in front of the television hours in advance of game time, and secure every remote he could find. No one could change the channel until the game was over!

Freddy could not (or would not) recall how he came to be known as Lucky. We suspect it had something to do with the fact that he often did get what he wanted; not because he was lucky, but because he made things happen. He made his own luck through pure persistence, obstinate behavior, and just barreling on through. He did it his way.

Lucky was predeceased by his mother Annie Meissner Hayes, father Harold Hayes; brother Christopher Hayes, sister Beatrice Hayes Ward; and daughter Mary Hayes who was stillborn in 1966. He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Hayes Hogan MD and her husband George Hogan of Portland, and Catherine Hayes and her partner Kate Stern of Brunswick; and five grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Hogan; Zachary, Ethan, and Noah Stern-Hayes.

From the bottom of our hearts, the family wishes to thank Heather at the Woods at Canco, and the entire staff of the third floor of the Samuel L. Cohen Households at the Cedars for the wonderful care they provided to Dad. You all became family to him, and gave Dad some joy in his final year. You are all truly angels on earth.

﻿Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sept. 18, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday Sept. 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Hope St. Pius X Church, 494 Ocean Ave.

Last year Dad had the opportunity to go on a ride with the Portland Wheelers and said it was fantastic!!

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lucky’s memory to:

the Portland Wheelers at https://portlandwheelers.org