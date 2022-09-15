PORTLAND – Karen Marie Olsen Libby passed peacefully Sept. 13, 2022 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by family, loved ones and possibly the Incredible Hulk or a large Gorilla (she couldn’t discern which).

Karen was born Dec. 20, 1945. Raised in East Deering by Clarence and Agnes Olsen, she was the middle of five kids. As the oldest daughter she was often responsible for the youngest daughter, Janice, who would eventually annoy her enough to become her best friend in the entire world. This group of siblings would raise their own families just miles apart from one another and become the center of Karen’s universe: Family.

Joseph “Skip” Libby would stumble into the spotlight later in her life and win the jackpot by marrying her. Thus, starting her application to sainthood. Eventually they would settle just a mile away from the Olson home and raise their family in East Deering, as well.

The two would raise four children, cementing her sainthood. In the beginning Karen was a house maker, which translated to economist, project manager, prison guard, referee, cook, seamstress, and boo-boo healer. When the youngest went off to school she would enter the workforce, first at Shaw’s, and finally a career at Evergreen Credit Union in South Portland.

The two were involved with every aspect of their children’s lives. They would waste hours of their lives inside hot and humid pools throughout New England. Although the kids never deserved it, they would begin an annual pilgrimage to Disney World. Unable to bare their own kids on the trip they would invite Karen’s siblings to bring their families along for the ride. The journeys would provide family gatherings with endless stories of monkey’s throwing poop, Duff’s Buffet, and golf cart drag races. She would take how they paid for it to the grave with her.

If it was a holiday, especially Christmas, Karen would get a little nutty. She knew to expect all her family and friends under her roof for some epic Christmas Eve parties. Regardless of how late that party went, there was always a spinach quiche greeting the family on Christmas morning.

Karen and Skip would put a pool in their yard in the early 1990’s. Which is hilarious considering she couldn’t swim, at all. There are no known photos or sightings of Karen with wet hair. Zero.

Karen became Mimi and the proud grandmother of five grandkids, countless grand dogs, and a grand cat. She loved and adored her grandkids and they her.

In their twilight, Karen and Skip began their metamorphosis to snowbirds, first testing the waters, and finally settling at La Casa Trailer Park home in Northport, Fla. The couple have spent more than 20 years with many of their lifelong work and high school friends. It’s here we saw a definite change in Karen, a change that would allow her to let her hair down. Family weddings became particularly fun, where the going bet was not if she would dance on a table but when. No matter the occasion, if there was a bottle of Riunite Lambrusco, it was about to get real.

She always told you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. She loved regardless of your faults. Gone, never forgotten. Her legacy, Family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at First Lutheran Church in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, go make a memory with your family

