NEW HIRES

SailMaine has hired Ben Lewis as communications and operations director.

Lewis brings extensive nonprofit leadership experience from his time as a board member and director at the Small Point Summer School and as an upper school administrator at Waynflete School.

Nathan Wechsler & Company PA has hired Brianna Sawyer as an associate. Sawyer started working at the firm as an intern. As an associate, she performs work including accounting, auditing, compliance, financial statement preparation, tax return preparation and special projects.

Brann & Isaacson has hired associate attorney Meghan Myers, whose practice will focus on estate planning, estate and trust administration, and real estate. Myers, of Brunswick, was previously an associate attorney at Lambert Coffin and had a solo practice focused on estate planning.

PROMOTIONS

Baker Newman Noyes announced seven senior-level promotions in its Portland office.

Darren Fishell was promoted to business intelligence manager in the operations department. Fishell joined the firm as an analyst in June 2021. He is currently pursuing a master of science degree in data science at Northeastern University.

Zoe Kennedy was promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice. Kennedy, who joined the firm in 2014, has worked as an audit manager specializing in healthcare and nonprofit organizations.

Andrew Murry was promoted to manager in the assurance practice. Murry has worked as a senior auditor at the firm for the past three years. He joined the firm’s audit staff in 2017. Murray specializes in healthcare organizations and nonprofit entities.

Zachary Porter was promoted to senior manager in the information systems and risk assurance practice. Porter joined the firm in 2015 and has served a variety of clients, including public and private banks, healthcare entities and publicly-traded financial services institutions.

Brian Sawlivich was named director of technology in the operations department, directing the strategic design, acquisition, management, and implementation of enterprise-wide technology infrastructure and technology solutions. Sawlivich joined the firm in 2002 as a helpdesk analyst, and has been serving as IT manager since 2019.

Connor Smart was promoted to manager in the tax practice. Smart first joined the firm in 2016. He specializes in tax and compliance matters for nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations, compensation arrangements, employee benefit plans and other general tax matters.

Dylan Wetmore was named manager in the tax practice. Wetmore joined the firm in 2017 as a staff member in the tax practice with the firm’s private client services group, specializing in high net worth individuals, investment partnerships, stock option transactions and qualified small business stock transactions.

AWARDS

Rinck Advertising in Lewiston was recognized by the Maine Public Relations Council with four Golden Arrow Awards for their work with well-known brands Dunkin’ and Dove. Rinck earned Gold Awards in the categories of Integrated Communications Campaign and Innovative Use of Social Media, both for the Dove Everyday Hero Campaign. Rinck also earned Gold Awards for their work with Dunkin’ of Maine. The Dunkin’ blueberry platform launch took gold in the Paid-Earned-Owned Campaign category, and the Dunkin’ Maine blueberry mix-off also took top honors in the category of Special Events.

Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta has hired Victoria Abbott as executive director. Abbott, an Augusta native, is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, the Augusta Rotary Club, and an Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute adviser. The organization gathered Wednesday to honor Carolyn Neighoff, founding member of the organization, who stepped down after 38 years of leadership.

