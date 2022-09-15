The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding a major push to try to store more carbon in New England’s forests.
The agency said Wednesday that the New England Climate-Smart Forest Partnership Project will include large commercial producers as well as small woodlot owners with a goal of storing more carbon in forests. The project could receive as much as $30 million.
The USDA said the project will seek to “build markets for climate-smart forest products to store carbon in wood products and substitute wood products for fossil fuel-based materials.” The New England Forestry Foundation is serving as the lead partner on the project.
Other partners on the project include Robbins Lumber, the University of Maine and the Mass Tree Farm Program.
The funding is part of up to $2.8 billion the USDA is providing to dozens of projects around the country as part of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The partnership takes proposals seeking funding from $5 million to $100 million.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.