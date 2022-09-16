Spacious rooms, generous light, and an ideal location close to beaches and town amenities make this single story, free-standing condominium ideal for someone purchasing their first home or right sizing to a smaller living space.

Turn off Black Point Rd. to find the Olde Millbrook neighborhood along the Scarborough Marsh, where homeowners share access to a pool, tennis courts and a playground. At number 25, the three bedrooms are split up on the floor plan, with one bedroom on the opposite side of the home from others to maximize privacy, making it an excellent guest area or home office. The kitchen opens into a rear sunroom, which then leads onto a private back deck. The home is heated by an economical propane Rinnai heater and the two-car garage will save you time from cleaning off snow.

Highlights Open house on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Three bed, two bath, 1,639 SF condo with two-car garage near Scarborough Marsh is ready for immediate occupancy

Just minutes from sandy beaches, the association includes a pool, tennis courts and playground

Beyond this community, multiple sandy beaches are within five-to-ten-minute drives, the Eastern Trail—popular with cyclists—is around the corner, and groceries, pharmacies and shopping are just up the road on Route 1. Downtown Portland is about 15 minutes away. Join us for at an open house tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 3:00 p.m.

25 Running Tide Drive is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

