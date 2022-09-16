CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning during a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Stroman (4-7), who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at Wrigley Field this season. He didn’t allow a hit until Ryan McMahon homered with two outs in the sixth, his 17th this season.

Zach McKinstry homered and tripled as the Cubs extended a winning streak to four for the first time since mid-August.

Stroman gave up three hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Brandon Hughes followed and Manuel Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth for his second save, completing a four-hitter.

Chicago, wearing dark blue uniforms with “Wrigleyville” on the jerseys, was coming off a sweep of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Colorado has lost three of four and dropped to a major league worst 22-48 on the road. The Rockies are 40-34 at Coors Field.

Advertisement

Germán Marquez (8-11) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings. He had given up a season-high nine runs against Arizona in his previous start.

McKinstry, hitting .194 coming in, tripled off the center-field wall in the first and scored on Happ’s single. McKinstry homered into the basket in left-center in the fifth.

NOTES

METS: John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets.

He passed away less than three weeks after attending an Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field in New York that coincided with the Mets’ 60th anniversary. He was noticeably thin in his Mets jersey on Aug. 27 and waved to the crowd when he was introduced on the field.

Advertisement

YANKEES: Reliever Aroldis Chapman is back from the injured list after missing nearly a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a tattoo.

The AL East-leading Yankees activated Chapman before a three-game series at Milwaukee. They designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.

Chapman, 34, is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA and nine saves in 36 appearances this season. The seven-time All-Star was replaced as the Yankees’ closer this season after missing nearly six weeks with tendinitis in his left Achilles.

Chapman hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since Aug. 19. He made one-inning appearances for Double-A Somerset on Monday and Wednesday.

Weber was 0-0 with a 0.84 ERA in five appearances for the Yankees.

Right-hander Luis Severino is expected to return Wednesday when the Yankees host Pittsburgh. Severino, who went on the injured list July 14 with a right lat strain, threw 56 pitches and worked 41/3 innings in a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Advertisement

BRAVES: Second baseman Ozzie Albies was reinstated from the injured list and recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the weekend series against the Phillies.

Albies batted eighth in Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He missed 81 games after fracturing his left foot in an at-bat on June 13 at Washington and needing surgery.

“It feels awesome to be here,” Albies said. “Everything feels normal.”

The two-time All-Star hit .333 in 27 at-bats with a homer and six RBI during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.

He was hitting .244 with eight homers and 33 RBI in 62 games before breaking his foot.

Albies’ return will make Vaughn Grissom a role player, though Snitker indicated Albies could serve as a designated hitter to get Grissom some playing time at second base.

To make room for Albies on the active roster, the team designated right-hander Jay Jackson for assignment and placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »