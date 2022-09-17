PATRIOTS THIS WEEK



Patriots (0-1) at Steelers (1-0), 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 2

Outlook: The Steelers have won five straight as home underdogs. Make it six. Pittsburgh’s defense ravaged Joe Burrow last week and will do the same to New England’s Mac Jones. The Steelers will miss injured T.J. Watt, but that New England offense we saw in Miami last week could make it a long season for the Patriots.

Prediction: Steelers, 20-17

GAME OF THE WEEK/UPSET OF THE WEEK

Buccaneers (1-0) at Saints (1-0), 1 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

Spread: Buccaneers by 2 1/2

Tom Brady is 0-4 as a Buc vs. New Orleans, which is on a 15-3 run in division games and a 7-1 roll at home against Tampa. The Bucs, on a short week after playing last Sunday night, will likely be missing WR Chris Godwin. Mostly, I love the Saints’ pass rush against a banged-up TB offensive line, a bad sign for old, immobile TB12.

Prediction: New Orleans, 24-20

OTHER GAMES

• @Ravens (1-0, -3 1/2) over Dolphins (1-0), 24-20: Miami is second in the NFL in turnover ratio (plus-3) but will need to be better all-round than it was in Week 1 against New England. The Ravens lost CB Kyle Fuller and left tackle Ja’Wuan James to injuries last week, but hope to finally have back RB J.K. Dobbins. Then there’s that Lamar Jackson guy.

• @Browns (1-0, -6 1/2) over Jets (0-1), 20-13: Cleveland, in its home debut, should dominate on defense and also in time of possession with its Nick Chubb-led ground game.

• Commanders (1-0, +1 1/2) over @Lions (0-1), 27-23: Reliably woeful Detroit has been a betting underdog for 24 consecutive games … until now. Bettors must be mighty impressed that Motown almost won last week. I was more impressed by Carson Wentz.

• Colts (0-0-1, -4) over @Jaguars (0-1), 24-16: In gambling, oft-times the trend is your friend. Sometimes, though, “the trend must end” better applies. As it does here. Indy has lost seven straight trips to Jacksonville, and I don’t see that anomaly continuing in this division series.

• @Giants (1-0, -2) over Panthers (0-1), 23-20: The upset Bird was eyeing this one because, well, it’s the Giants, and NYG starting 2-0 stretches credulity to the snapping point. Still, Saquon Barkley looked like his best self last week.

• @Rams (0-1, -10 1/2) over Falcons (0-1), 34-16: The Rams came out flat with the Super Bowl champion hangover last week, although playing Buffalo can do that to any team. With extra rest after playing last Thursday, expect a major bounce-back performance.

• @49ers (0-1, -8 1/2) over Seahawks (1-0), 19-16: Don’t expect Seattle or Geno Smith to replicate the intensity they brought last week at home in making it a hostile (and losing) homecoming for Russell Wilson. But the 49ers and Trey Lance have done little to justify being favored by this much in what should be a points-shy game.

• Bengals (0-1, -7) over @Cowboys (0-1), 23-20: Dallas got crushed by Tampa last week, has lost its last three home games, and now star QB Dak Prescott is out at least six weeks. Dallas’ defense will keep it in games, and Cincy had five turnovers last week in a pratfall of its own.

• @Broncos (0-1, -10) over Texans (0-0-1), 31-13: Houston may be better than expected, but I see a massive rebound effort from the Broncos that thankfully won’t be close enough for Coach Nathaniel Hackett to blow with a bad late call.

• @Raiders (0-1, -5 1/2) over Cardinals (0-1), 34-26: The Cardinals no longer have a pass rush to worry any opposing QB. That means Derek Carr and Davante Adams will have happy fantasy owners this week. Kyler Murray will be playing from behind a lot.

• @Packers (0-1, -10) over Bears (1-0), 24-16: The Packers have won six straight in this rivalry, Rodgers is on a 6-0 run on Sunday Night Football, and the Bears have lost seven straight in prime time. I like Rodgers finding a way again, but Chicago plus-10 seems a worthy buy.

• @Bills (1-0, -10) over Titans (0-1), 38-20: Buffalo is coming off a Week 1 win that justified all the Super Bowl hype, and the Titans – last year’s No. 1 AFC seed – are seemingly headed for a big dropoff. Now the Bills have the jolt of a home opener at night and are rested.

• @Eagles (1-0, -2) over Vikings (1-0), 27-23: This is an intriguing matchup with a shootout feel. Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins was a notorious 8-17 in prime time before winning twice under the lights last year. Budding two-way star Jalen Hurts has Eagles fans excited. Coin-flip call leans on a goose from a home-opener at night.

Week 1/season record: 6-9-1 overall; 8-8 vs. spread.

