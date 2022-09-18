PORTLAND – Charles Lewis Johnson, MD, 76, died in the embrace of his family Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center, after suffering a fall at his residence. He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Jackson, Mich., the son of the late Erling and Helen (Frost) Johnson.

Charles grew up in Michigan, completing his undergraduate and Medical Doctor degrees at the University of Michigan before relocating to Maine for his Residency in Psychiatry at Maine Medical Center, during which time he married Jo Ann Palmacci of Portland. Charles was Board Certified in psychiatry, neurology and addiction medicine and employed by Maine Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry for more than 20 years before continuing in private practice in Yarmouth, where he raised his four children. He continued to practice psychiatry after moving to California where he was remarried to Janet (Kelly) Cooper of Westbrook.

Throughout his life, he was an avid reader, a lifelong learner and a great fan of making music wherever he went. He loved his guitar and a strong cup of coffee; he never said no to dessert. He was immensely proud of his children, stepchildren and six grandchildren, and loved watching his youngest grandchildren play. Following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Charles relocated from his home in San Jose, Calif. to The Cedars in Portland. Staff affectionately remember Charles for his big smile, great hugs and tremendous sense of humor – treasured by all who knew him.

Charles was predeceased by his brother, Edward Johnson. Surviving in addition to his wife, Janet (Kelly) Cooper, are his children, stepchildren and grandchildren, son Zachary and his wife Arin of Columbia, Md., son Charles “Ben” and his wife Stephanie of Cumberland, daughter Chelsea and her fiancé Richard Maile of Brooklyn, N.Y., son Marshall and his wife Kelly Kirchner of Portland; three Johnson grandchildren, Lukas, Gemma and Willa; his stepdaughter Sarah Cooper of Seattle, Wash., his stepson Daniel Cooper and his wife Kate of Elkridge, Md.; and three Cooper grandchildren, Caroline, Meghan and Lucy.

There will be a private celebration of Charles’ life. The family will scatter his ashes in the places he loved.

To express condolences or to participate in Charles’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

For those wishing to remember Charles, please strum a little music, sing a little song and invite Tickle Me Elmo to the party.

These were some of his favorite tonics for

a serious world