SACO — Lisa M. Cyr, 56, of Saco, ME passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Lisa was born on January 24, 1966, to Joseph and Laurette (Lavoie) Beaulieu. She was educated in Biddeford Schools, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1984. After high school, Lisa took classes so she could become a CNA. Lisa was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish. She married Tom Cyr and together they had 1 son, Ryan Cyr.

Lisa loved working with her hands. She enjoyed painting, needle point, cross stitching and gardening. She also loved to dance and sing. Lisa loved antiquing, going to yard sales, and the beach. She also loved Christmas. This was, by far, her favorite holiday of the year. Lisa loved her family dearly. She adored her cat, Booka.

Lisa is predeceased by her parents; ex-husband, Tom Cyr; and sister Darlene Beaulieu. She is survived by her son, Ryan Cyr of Biddeford and his fiancé Shea Quill and her son Alex; brother Daniel Beaulieu of Shapleigh, ME; brother Rodney Beaulieu of Shapleigh, ME; sister Tina Richardson of Biddeford; sister Wanda Hodgdon of Auburn, ME; sister Susan Lariviere of Arundel, ME; sister Della Smith of Lyman, ME; sister Judy Cameron of Cumberland, ME and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Church, Elm St, Biddeford on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 1 p.m.. Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West St., Biddeford.

