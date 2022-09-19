BIDDEFORD — Lorraine Reggep (Brochu), lost her life to an aggressive cancer holding the hand of her mother, in her home surrounded by her family, on September 13th, 2022.

Lorraine was born in Biddeford on September 25, 1953, she was just shy of her 69th birthday. Lorraine was the 4th born of five children, to Joseph and Therese Brochu. She was raised in Biddeford and was proud of her Franco-American heritage.

Lorraine graduated from Biddeford High School in 1971, and later received her Associate’s Degree from Andover College in 1995.

Lorraine had many jobs over her lifetime. She worked in secretarial positions, then returned to her passion in fashion working in retail, one of her favorite’s being her time at Serendipity. Lorraine enjoyed her most recent employment as a lunch lady at Biddeford Primary School.

Lorraine enjoyed playing cards with her friends, going out dancing and antiquing. She loved collecting little vases and dishes. She loved to laugh and play the piano. She loved the show, “I Love Lucy” and her soaps, even naming her daughter Corinne after a Character in “Soap”.

Lorraine was so giving of her time, and herself. Always there for those she loved. She treasured her time with her daughter and most recently their trip to Mystic, CT. Lorraine’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. Kyle and Ashton held a special place in her heart watching them grow up in her home. Dillon, Shaelyn and Finley also held a special place in her heart because they came with her daughter’s marriage to their father Jake. She enjoyed spending time with her Mother, Sisters, Family and Friends.

We invite you to make a donation to a scholarship fund in Lorraine’s memory. Lorraine held Tiger Pride in her heart. She was proud to be from BHS and enjoyed nothing more than watching her daughter, grandsons, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews continue to represent our family at Biddeford High School.

We love you and will miss you every day.

Lorraine was predeceased by her Father Joseph R. Brochu, Godmother Gertrude Charrette and Nephew Keith Johnston. Survivors include Mother, Therese Brochu, Daughter, Corinne Gallagher and husband Jacob Gallagher. Siblings, Roger Brochu, Joanne Johnston and husband Bruce Johnston, Cecile Coffin and husband Sam Coffin, Michelle Grattelo and husband Michael Grattelo. And many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers: A scholarship fund will be created in Lorraine Brochu’s memory, BHS Class of 1971. Make check out to: Biddeford High School. Notation on check (Memo): Lorraine Brochu, BHS 1971. Mail to: Biddeford, High School Attn: Joyce Poulin, 20 Maplewood Ave., Biddeford, ME 04005

