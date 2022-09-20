Saco Meals Program has re-opened and is looking forward to having guests return for a free, nutritious meal and community fellowship.

Prior to its closure due to COVID, the program was serving 65-80 guests per night, but since re-opening is only seeing about half that amount. The program’s mission is to feed the food-insecure in the local community and to provide an opportunity for those who feel isolated to enjoy some socialization in a community-friendly environment. Meals are dine-in, seated meals where volunteers serve each guest. The program tries provideguests with an experience similar to going out to a restaurant.

The Saco Meals Program has been around for almost 20 years and serves a free community meal on Monday and Thursday evenings at Most Holy Trinity Church Hall located at 271 Main St. in Saco. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and sit down meals are served at 4:45 p.m.. There is no registration required and all are welcome. There is no fee but donations are accepted.

The program is run exclusively by volunteers. As a partner agency of Good Shepherd Food Bank and with community sponsors the program provides a nutritious meal as well as access to a giving table that is complete with fresh produce, bakery items, canned, and dry goods that guests can take home to help them with their meals at home.

More information can be found at www.sacomeals.org and on Facebook at Saco Meals Program. Monthly Menus are posted at https://sacomeals.org/

