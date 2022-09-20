Saco Police are investigating the cause of a fatal car crash that took place late Tuesday afternoon on Main Street in Saco.
Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said no additional details concerning how many people died or what their names are will be released until their families have been notified.
Investigators said a white Mercedes sedan left the roadway and struck a traffic light pole in the vicinity of 100 Main St. around 4:55 p.m. Investigators determined the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Main Street before it hit the pole.
