All Maine public schools will soon receive mobile computer science labs on the state’s dime.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the initiative, which will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, on Wednesday. The effort “will enable all Maine students to access high-quality learning experiences that provide real-world training in robotics, programming, augmented and virtual reality, coding, and hardware,” according to the press release announcing the plan.

The decision to prioritize computer science follows a July meeting in which Mills, along with governors from around the country, signed a bipartisan agreement to work to expand K-12 computer science education in their states.

Schools will soon be able to choose and order a single mobile lab with equipment valued at $5,000 specialized to provide tools for either robotics and programming, augmented and virtual reality or coding and hardware. The press release did not specify exactly when schools could start to order the labs or how long it will take for schools to receive them, but said that the DOE is actively reaching out to district superintendents with more details.

“Our economy increasingly depends on workers with training in computer science,” said Mills in the press release. “This initiative will ensure that students across our state are prepared to succeed in jobs in the future.”