A routine toss from the pitcher’s mound to first base.

A more challenging, but certainly doable, around-the-horn double play.

Had the Portland Sea Dogs been able to successfully execute either such action in the fourth inning of their playoff opener, they might be looking at knocking out the Somerset Patriots Thursday night in New Jersey.

Instead, the Dogs will be trying to stave off elimination.

The Patriots beat the Sea Dogs 9-4 Tuesday night before a crowd of 4,447 at Hadlock Field to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three Northeast Division playoff series. Portland needs a victory Thursday night to force a decisive Game 3 Friday night, also in New Jersey.

Consecutive home runs by Niko Kavadas and Hudson Potts in the second had given the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead and the home crowd plenty of reason to celebrate.

Christian Koss had led off the inning with a single and, one out later, Kavadas sent a Randy Velasquez pitch high into the night, 418 feet and off the roof in right-center field behind the elevated home bullpen.

Hudson followed with a 399-foot blast to left-center and the momentum built up from Portland’s September playoff push (13 wins in 16 games) appeared to be carrying into the postseason.

Sea Dogs left-hander Shane Drohan allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in each of the first two innings, but both times escaped trouble. He ended the first with a double-play grounder and the second with a strikeout.

He set down seven in a row, four by strikeout, until Patriots slugger Andrews Chaparro (eight of his 19 home runs have come against Portland) drilled a 101-mph comebacker that Drohan snagged with his glove. From the third-base side of the mound, Drohan paused, knowing Chaparro had barely left the batter’s box.

Instead of jogging closer to first base to make a shorter throw for the second out of the inning, Drohan tossed … well short of Kavadas at first base. The ball bounced into foul territory, allowing Chaparro to chug to second base.

Elijah Dunham followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Then came Brandon Lockridge’s hard grounder to Potts at third base. Potts hesitated before throwing wide to second, where David Hamilton made an impressive stretch to get the force but no longer had a chance to turn what could have been an inning-ending double play.

Chaparro scored to make it 3-1, and things unraveled from there. The Patriots sent nine more batters to the plate and racked up eight runs – all of them unearned – in a half-inning that took an excruciating 35 minutes to complete. Eleven men in a row reached base, four of them on walks.

Drohan gave way to Ryan Zeferjahn, who forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks before yielding a two-run single to Austin Wells. Zeferjahn gave way to Jacob Webb, who allowed a walk and a two-run single to Dunham before finally striking out Lockridge to stop the bleeding.

The only other time all season the Sea Dogs allowed eight runs in one inning? Back on April 28, also against Somerset. Dunham finished with four of Somerset’s 12 hits.

Koss had three hits for the Sea Dogs and drove in their fourth run with his third single, in the eighth. Wilyer Abreu had two hits, including a double.

The Sea Dogs injected some life into the home crowd one more time. Kavadas came up in the eighth with two on and two outs. He took another mighty cut, but his fly to shallow left was caught on the run by Somerset shortstop Trey Sweeney.

Vasquez earned the victory, pitching into the sixth, allowing five hits, fanning six and walking nobody. The Sea Dogs used seven pitchers and made two errors, both in the fateful fourth.

NOTES: Tossing out the ceremonial first pitch was Devern Hansack, winning pitcher in the decisive game of the 2006 Eastern League Championship Series. Hansack, who later that season tossed a five-inning no-hitter (shortened by rain) in Boston’s season finale against Baltimore, lives in Carrabassett Valley with his wife, Christine Forsley, and children Ruby (13) and Brandon (8).

Now 44, Hansack remembers Theo Epstein, then general manager of the Red Sox, telling him to “celebrate, but not too much, because you’ve got to travel” to Boston the next day to join the parent club. He appeared in three games for the Red Sox in 2007 and four in 2008 before shoulder problems cut short his career.

One of 10 children, Hansack still spends time in his native Nicaragua, particularly in winter. He and Forsley met at a restaurant in Portland during his time with the Sea Dogs, and were married six years later.

Prior to the game, the Sea Dogs added right-handed pitcher Thaddeus Ward from the injured list and catcher Oscar Rangel from the development list. Neither played.

Both teams departed for New Jersey after the game.