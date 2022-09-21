August was yet another month of declining home sales and rising prices in Maine, but real estate agents say the market is starting to level off.

The number of single-family home sales in Maine declined almost 10 percent last month compared to August 2021, according to figures released by the Maine Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

The statewide median sales price for homes sold last month was $340,000, a 9.7 percent increase from August 2021, but a slight decrease from June’s median of $354,000, according to the association’s figures. The median is the price at which half of the homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

Demand for single-family homes in Maine remains strong, and while active for-sale listings are still historically low, they’ve been on an upward swing for the last six months, said Madeleine Hill, a broker with Roxanne York Real Estate in Harpswell and president of the state real estate association.

About 1,850 homes in Maine changed hands in August, a nearly 25 percent increase from the month prior.

“With additional for-sale inventory, we’re seeing a leveling in some areas of Maine,” she said. “Buyers are approaching these market trends in a more strategic fashion, with contract contingencies and seller concessions becoming more common.”

The average rate included in buyer contracts for a 30-year, conventional fixed-rate mortgage was 5.22 percent in August, down from 5.41 percent in June, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The relief didn’t last long: mortgage rates are not only back on the rise, they’re also the highest they’ve been since 2008.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed to 6.02 percent last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year earlier, the rate averaged 2.86 percent.

The recent rate increase will continue to dampen demand and put downward pressure on home prices, but inventory remains inadequate, Freddie Mac said in a news release. Because of this, home price declines will likely continue, but they won’t be large.

COUNTY, NATIONAL DATA

In Cumberland County, the median price was $503,500 for the three-month period ending Aug. 31 – an increase of 11.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, and the highest median price in the state.

The Realtors Association also looks at three-month data for county-by-county comparisons to get a larger sample size of sale transactions.

Washington County saw the largest decrease in sales, with a 26.9 percent drop, but it also saw the highest increase in prices. Between the start of June and the end of August 2021, Hancock County homes sold for an average of $160,000. In the same three-month period this year, they sold for an average of $237,000, a 48.4 percent increase.

Sagadahoc County is the only county that saw an increase in sales during the three month period. Between June and August last year, 135 homes were sold. This year, there were 150, an 11 percent increase. Prices rose at a similar rate, 11.3 percent, from $355,000 to $395,000.

Sales were flat in Piscataquis County, with 104 homes changing hands both years, but prices increased almost 18 percent from $172,500 to $203,450.

Nationally, sales fell nearly 20 percent last month from August 2021 and prices rose 7.7 percent to a median of $389,500, according to the National Association of Realtors. While still an increase from a year ago, August’s median price breaks a three-month stretch of national sales above $400,000.

Regionally, sales fell 13.7 percent last month from the year before while the median price in the Northeast rose slightly by 1.5 percent to $413,200.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the national association, said rising inflation has hampered the housing market.

“The housing sector is the most sensitive to and experiences the most immediate impacts from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy changes,” he said.

Aside from deterring buyers, Yun said the high mortgage rates also mean inventory will likely remain tight in the coming months and even for the next few years.

“Some homeowners are unwilling to trade up or trade down after locking in historically-low mortgage rates in recent years, increasing the need for more new-home construction to boost supply,” Yun said.

