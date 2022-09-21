Residents and volunteers will come together to build insulating window inserts from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, when Bath will host its annual Community Build at the Bath Freight Shed.

Brunswick will hold its event Oct. 23-29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

The deadline to order window inserts in Bath is Oct. 17, and those with limited incomes may get up to 10 inserts for free or at a reduced price. Those who have damaged inserts can have them rewrapped for a $15 fee.

The inserts reduce fossil fuel emissions and save on heating costs, according to Rod Melanson, director of Sustainability in Bath, in a prepared release.

To order an insert, visit windowdressers.org, or contact [email protected] for more details.

