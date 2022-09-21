Residents of Brunswick, Topsham, Harpswell, Georgetown, Bowdoin and West Bath can dispose of household hazardous waste items for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Brunswick Public Works Department, 9 Industry Road.

Paints, cleaners, batteries, oils and pesticides are among the items that can contain hazardous materials and require alternative methods of disposal.

Proof of residency will be required and pre-registration is required at brunswickme.org, as a limited number of people can be accommodated at one time. A complete list of items that will be accepted and those that will not can also be found on the town’s website.

